Driving assistants: save lives and cause accidents, according to a German study

Driving assistants have become a fixture in most new cars. Some by mandatory mandate of the European Union, others as part of the standard equipment, and with a long list of options. However, their operation is not perfect, as a German study points out.

Driving assistants are becoming a fixture in the vast majority of new cars that go on sale. From the smallest, all have some mandatory systems. ADAS are more sophisticated at the same time that we climb positions in the most expensive models, with more advanced functions.

However, there are many owners who do not know which specific assistants equip their car, and if they can be disconnected or not. A study has found that there are many who they don’t even know how they work the attendants from their cars. And also that the operation of some of them is not perfect, and neither does it come close to this rating. One more added problem is the difficulty of reconnecting a previously deactivated wizard. It is faster to stop the vehicle and restart it so that the system is activated than to start it.

Endless routes to safety features double driver reaction times

The operation of the driving assistants is not perfect

The German Road Safety Council has produced a report based on an experimental study, in which there is no room for doubt. The vast majority of owners do not know how to handle the driving assistants they equip, nor have they received instructions about them when picking up their car at the dealerships. A knowledge that practically close to the level of total zero in the case of rental cars.

Welf Stankowitz, Head of Technology of this organization, explains that it is not only a problem of the driving assistants, but it is also a problem of the infotainment systems limiting the voice commands of the latter. But everything has an undercurrent, and in this case it is the cleanest design. That mania of manufacturers to simplify and eliminate physical buttons and controls so much that, in some models, even something as simple as the windshield wipers is free from being centralized in a digital menu.

Even though it is true that it is majority the percentage of accidents avoided by driving assistants, it is also important to know that a high figure is caused by the operation of the systems while driving. The question is how to solve a problem marked by an increasingly conditioning design; and that, of course, will not return to traditional buttons. The only possibility is that the orders of vocal commands are as effective as they are accurateespecially now that some brands are announcing new autonomous driving systems. Of course, the driver will always be responsible.

Differences between assisted, automated and autonomous carsRead news