Drivers prefer hybrid cars over electric cars

Little by little, the sustainable mobility begins to make its way in Spain and is picking up pace. According to data from the Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers (Anfac), in 2020, the registrations of electric, hybrid and gas-powered vehicles increased by 24.14%, until reaching 201,612 units. And the data for so far in 2021 are also encouraging, with 83,087 registrations in the first four months of the year (which is equivalent to 25% of the total number of new vehicles in circulation).

However, Spain is still at a transition point. The reality is that when it comes to opting for an environmentally friendly vehicle, most drivers still opt for hybrids, while pure electric sales remain residual. So much so that these models barely represent 1.7% of the total registrations registered between January and April of this year. Although its sales have increased by 29% compared to the same period last year, they barely reached 5,800 units.

autonomy and sales

From a technological point of view, electric cars already they are competitive, but a network of recharging infrastructures is necessary powerful enough to be able to move around Spain without problems. In addition, the price difference compared to other types is very obvious. For this reason, when people buy a new car, they rarely go to pure electricity and tend to opt more for hybrids, explains Pablo Fras, director of the Observatory of Electric Vehicle and Sustainable Mobility at the Pontifical University of Comillas.

This fact explains that non-pluggable hybrids are still the best sellers for the convenience they offer, since their battery is recharged automatically with the inertia of the combustion engine. In fact, they represent 18% of the total number of new cars registered in Spain. So far in 2021, 60,883 vehicles of this type have been sold, double the number a year ago. In any case, little by little the interest in plug-in hybrids is also increasing, whose sales have tripled (10,235 registered units).

But the degree of implementation of ecological vehicles is not the same throughout the country. By autonomous communities, Madrid leads the ranking in all segments: almost half of the electric, hybrid and gas cars in all of Spain are sold in this region.

This is explained, according to Fras, because the income per capita in Madrid is much higher to the national average and because the mobility restrictions imposed by the Madrid City Council to curb pollution are encouraging the purchase of these vehicles. There are many people who live in the belt of Madrid and these cars allow you to use fast tracks to access the city and park in the streets of the center quietly, he adds.

Of course, the use of this type of vehicle is still highly polarized in certain segments. This is the case, for example, of urban transport (especially in the field of public buses, car sharing services or taxis) and the car fleets of some companies. In the field of individuals, it is being seen that many choose to access these vehicles through renting or leasing contracts, they explain from Anfac. This allows them to approach hybrid and electric vehicles without the commitment of acquiring them as property and avoiding, in addition, the initial outlay they require, which is around 26,000 euros on average.

Antonio Cruz, general deputy director of ALD Automotive Espaa, assures that, if it were not for the renting, it would be unfeasible for many drivers opt for this type of sustainable mobility, both for its purchase price and for its useful life. Rapid technological advances and constant climate compromises render the car obsolete in a relatively short period of time, he says. By opting for renting, this problem is avoided, since these companies allow you to change cars every four or five years and always have vehicles with the latest technologies in terms of sustainability.

Likewise, it is common for companies to opt for long-term rental to make up their fleets of company cars and, according to Cruz, there is an increase in interest in green vehicles both among large corporations and SMEs. In the last year, around 20% of company fleets are powered by alternative energies, a reseable increase in relation to previous years, sentence.

In spite of everything, and although the penetration figures of these typologies are improving, experts say that it will be difficult to meet the objectives set by the European Union in terms of decarbonization. His intention is that, by 2050, the member countries will reach climate neutrality, which would mean that by then they will have finished with gasoline and diesel cars.

CLIMATE COMMITMENTS

At the current rate of penetration of clean technologies in transport, it would take 200 years to change the whole park and get it to be neutral in emissions, Fras sentence. His explanation is simple: in Spain there are about 25 million cars with a mean age of 12.7 years. According to this expert, the replacement rate is approximately one million vehicles per year. With the hypothesis that from today all the cars that were sold in Spain were electric, which is not the reality, it would take 25 years in making the car park completely clean. We will already be in 2045. Imagine with the current panorama, in which they only account for 2% of sales, he explains.

Arturo Prez de Luca, the general director of Aedive (Business Association for the Development and Promotion of the Electric Vehicle), assures that at the current rate of registrations also complicates the achievement of other objectives. For example, it leaves Spain far from reaching five million electric vehicles in 2030, the goal set by the Government in its Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan (Pniec) 2021/2030.

In his opinion, in order to meet the challenges posed by Europe, it would be necessary to implement, among other things, an incentive plan ambitious in the economic, continuous in time and simple in its processing. Along with this, he advocates for a tax reform that helps make electric vehicles competitive in price.

Furthermore, the objective set in the Pniec could only be achieved if the network of recharging infrastructures is significantly increased. The country has about 8,500 public points and from Anfac they insist that a network of between 45,000 and 48,000 infrastructures of this type will have to be reached by the end of 2022 to meet state objectives.

To all of the above, it must be added that Spain is at the tail end of Europe in terms of ecological mobility. According to the Electro-Mobility Barometer, which analyzes the penetration of electrified vehicles and the quality of the charging infrastructures in the different countries of the continent, the country obtains a score of 14.9 points out of 100, while the European average is almost double (29.6 points).

