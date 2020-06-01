A driver tried to ram a mass demonstration in Minneapolis, United States, the scene of racial protests in the last week, with a tanker truck, without apparently injuring anyone.

Thousands of people were driving down the I-35W freeway, which was cut off to traffic, when the tanker lunged at the protest at high speed.

Moments of panic and chaos were experienced as the protesters tried to throw themselves onto the sides of the highway, elevated at that point, to avoid being hit by the truck.

When the truck braked, a crowd rushed into the cab and pulled the driver out of it.

Although the trucker’s motives are unknown, according to testimony to the local NBC affiliate, when questioned, he said he only wanted to “intimidate” protesters to stop the protest.

A large group of people surrounded and attacked the driver until the arrival of the Police, minutes later, who took him into custody.

“The driver was injured and was rushed to a hospital with minor injuries. He is in custody. No protester appears to have been hit by the truck,” the Minnesota Department of Public Safety reported.

State Governor Tim Walz stated that “not having a tragedy with many dead is an incredible thing.”

The Police took advantage of the occasion to disperse the massive protest, which as defined by the Department of Public Security itself was “peaceful”.

Officers sprayed tear gas with the aim of clearing the highway.

Minneapolis lives days of racial and anti-police protests over the murder of African-American citizen George Floyd on Monday.

A police officer has been detained for Floyd’s death, although protesters are demanding the arrest of the other three officers involved in the case.

For the third consecutive day, this Sunday there is a curfew starting at 8:00 p.m. In addition, the highway system is closed from 5:00 p.m.

Minneapolis and Saint Paul declared a curfew on Friday after protests and riots in recent days over the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of police.

Those images sparked furious protests in Minneapolis, where hundreds of troops were deployed early Friday morning after the third night of riots. / . Photo

His death has triggered three consecutive days of protests in various cities in the country, particularly in Minneapolis, where the man lost his life and there have been riots, looting of shops and the burning of a police headquarters. Photo: .

“Please, please, please, I can’t breathe. Please,” Floyd was heard, as the man lay dying. Photo: .

Floyd’s “can’t breathe” has become the cry of protests in recent days in Minneapolis, which have spread to other parts of the country. Photo: .

Protests erupted in several cities across the country, including New York, where dozens of protesters were arrested; but also in Phoenix, Memphis and Denver. Photo: .

Derek Chauvin, responsible for Floyd’s death, was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder and reckless manslaughter. / Special Photo

We recommend ⬇️

.