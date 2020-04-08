The vehicle he was driving is based on the Porsche Carrera GT and can be sold for more than $ 750 thousand

A driver wrecked the expensive Gemballa Mirage GT sports car he was driving and crashed into several vehicles yesterday in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan (NYC), before being stopped by police at 11th Ave. and 44th St.

The unidentified man was speeding and left a trail of damaged vehicles along 11th Avenue, in front of the Javits Center, which is being used as a makeshift hospital amid the outbreak of coronavirus in the city.

The blue car he was driving is based on the Porsche Carrera GT and can sell for more than $ 750,000, Fox News reported.

The vehicle, with Massachusetts license plates, finished surrounded by NYPD patrols and various ambulances, on the lonely streets by the quarantine.

Police said the driver was detained on the spot, but his name was not revealed.

A video posted on social media showed that the driver revved up his engine and drove on after hitting a vehicle.

