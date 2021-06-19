Driver runs over cyclists and police end up shooting him

The truck driver ran over cyclists competing Saturday at a local race in Arizona and seriously injured several of them. The conduit fled, but the police caught up with him and shot him down near the scene.

Six cyclists were in critical condition after being hit in Show Low, a mountain town northeast of Phoenix, police said. Two others went to the hospital under their own power.

The suspect, a 35-year-old man, was also hospitalized in a state of critical but stable. The suspect identities and the victims.

A Ford pickup ran over bicyclists around 7.25 in downtown Show Low during the annual 93-kilometer run. The driver fled, the police tried to stop him and finally shot him, authorities said.

They did not give to know immediately the circumstances.

Authorities said the police station Navajo County and the Department of Public Safety from Arizona assisted in the investigation.

