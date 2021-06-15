Driver Run Over Minneapolis Protesters, Killing Woman

15 minutes. A woman died and 3 other people were injured after being run over by the driver, during a demonstration against police brutality in Minneapolis.

The event occurred in this place where last year the African American George Floyd died during a police arrest.

Minneapolis Police confirmed the death of the woman, Deona M. Knajdek, through a message posted on Twitter.

The driver was arrested and is in custody after being treated at a hospital in the area. Police did not confirm the motive for the attack that killed the woman in Minneapolis.

Driver against women and protesters

It all started at 11:39 pm on Sunday when the driver of a car rammed into the protesters concentrated in the center of the city.

People were protesting the death of Winston Boogie Smith Jr., a 32-year-old African-American father of three, shot by agents of the US Marshals Service on June 3.

After the woman was hit and the other wounded, several people intervened, took the driver out of the car and held him until he was stopped by the Minneapolis Police.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect used alcohol or drugs, which contributed to the incident.

“I have never seen anything so horrendous,” explained a witness, Zachery James, 28, in statements to The New York Times.

Smith’s death sparked demonstrations and vigils in Minneapolis calling for more transparency in the investigation that sometimes led to looting and assaults on businesses, according to police.

This death joins that of Floyd and that of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old who also died during a police intervention. These deaths sparked a wave of protests counting police violence and anti-racism.

Smith died during an operation to arrest him for crimes related to the use of firearms and the Police say that the suspect opened fire during the encounter. The family questions this version and assures that it had changed.

A woman who accompanied Smith stated that she never saw him with a weapon or knew that he was carrying one in the car in which he died. Police stated that there is no recording of the body camera incident of the officers.