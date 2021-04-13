Driver of the Hoy program in crying in full program

Host of the Hoy program in tears in the middle of the program | Instagram

The emotion reached the maximum in the Hoy Program, this after Ferka and Christian Estrada spoke about the arrival of their baby in the morning star of Televisa.

Drivers Today They were very happy that this love story was consummated since it was on the television program that the couple fell in love and now it is there, where they share their happiness while waiting for their child.

The one who was taken by surprise by the couple was the beloved driver Lambda Garcia. The also actor was very moved by the words of Ferka and Christian and attentive at all times, until one more than special arrived.

Estrada pointed out that they had something very important to share and decided to give the floor to his partner to say it. It was enough for Ferka to start talking for the television host to burst into tears, they asked Lambda García to be their baby’s godfather!

García has been very aware of the couple and their little one and has always shown emotion before waiting, that is why his teammates Today Program applaud the couple’s idea of ​​making him godfather to the little one who is on the way.

LOOK AT THE EMOTIONAL MOMENT HERE

Lambda García, visibly moved, broke down in tears and hugged Ferka in gratitude for considering him to be such an important part in the life of her baby, the forum was filled with joy and emotion at the cry of “godfather”.

The Hoy Program has been filled with announcements like these and very emotional moments, but also with many rumors. All this occurs amid the rumor that they have been displaced in audience by the competition, Venga La Alegría.

Recently on his official Instagram account the Program TV Azteca pointed out that they had surpassed the morning of Televisa by 9% and although it was even assured that they suspended the vacations of their drivers to take advantage of this streak, they assure it is not true.

Alex Kaffie assured that what was said by Venga La Alegría is a lie and that Today continues to be the most watched morning in Mexico. In addition, the beautiful Andrea Escalona was questioned about the situation and assured “it is worth dreaming”, pointing out that everything is a lie.

What if it does not stop is the rumor that Andrea Rodríguez Doria could be very close to leaving the program she produces since they assure the rating has dropped and has not been restored since the departure of her sister Magda Rodríguez.