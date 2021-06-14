in World

Driver loses control and crashes into a pole; report 3 dead

At least three people lost their lives in a vehicle accident in the Atenor Salas neighborhood.

The facts were recorded around 4:00 am at the Miguel Alemán Viaduct. A Pick Up truck lost control and hit a street light pole and subsequently toppled a tree.

Three people died at the scene and one more was transferred by paramedics from the rescue squad and medical emergencies to the General Hospital of Balbuena.

Personnel from the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City arrived at the place to carry out the first inquiries.

The bodies and the vehicle were transferred to agency number 31 in the Mayor Benito Juárez.

It should be noted that the circulation in lateral lanes of the Viaduct between Dr. Vértiz and the Central Axis was closed for more than three hours.

