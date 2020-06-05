Reveal documents of the divorce of the driver of Primer Impacto They emphasize that apparently both were satisfied with the prenuptial agreement Pamela Silva apparently had her son by artificial insemination

They reveal that First Impact driver, Pamela Silva has documents that she does not want anyone to see, they are regarding her divorce with César Conde and in which it can be noted that the pregnancy was due to artificial insemination, since both endorsed the prenuptial agreement, according to information that was revealed on Karol Tamiko’s channel.

The journalist commented that the documents confirming her separation with the former Telemundo executive and the details of the prenuptial agreement as well as the separation were finally released.

As it will be remembered, the First Impact driver gave birth to a son who is not her ex-husband, with whom she was married at the time she became pregnant.

All this caused a gale of comments on the situation, so during the 9 months Pamela Silva did not disclose anything about her process to become a mother.

However, after giving birth, she released her son’s name and explained the reasons why she took great care of her pregnancy and why she remained on the sidelines.

Now, this news comes to light that reveals that he has already concluded his marriage to César Conde, but what the way he made himself known.

In the introduction to the note, the journalist says the following: “Pamela Silva confirmed her divorce, confessing that she does not rule out the idea of ​​getting married soon after her failed marriage to the executive César Conde, who was her husband since 2010.”

And he adds: “So much so that he even talked about having a second child …”.

Karol Tamiko recalled that it was in January that the newscaster filed for divorce in court, but the details of the case were kept very well, to the extent that the documents were banned.

Verbatim confirmed what the divorce documents say: “Final judgment of dissolution of the marriage, this case was presented to the court through an agreement of the parties without a hearing due to the closing of the court before the petitioner / wife for the dissolution of the marriage filed on January 23, 2020 ”.

Then it is added: “Having the husband present an answer and counter-request specifically denying the paternity of the wife’s unborn child and the court that reviewed the file and was otherwise fully advised on the premises makes the following findings.”

The document establishes that at that time neither of them have children in common and it is detailed that the child the woman is expecting is not from the husband.

And it is said that: “Attached and labeled as evidence A an affidavit of the wife (Pamela Silva) has been affirmatively presented indicating that there is no possibility that the husband is the father.