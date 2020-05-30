Host of Exposing Infidels appears in lace lingerie Far from captivating Internet users, it provoked ridicule and insults from haters. She also shows her breasts with a bra and shorts of the same color.

Badabun’s Exposing Infidels driver Lizbeth Rodríguez tries to captivate her fans by appearing in sexy lace lingerie on her Instagram account, but they notice that she is more long-lived than ever.

He “breaks relationships” as some have cataloged it, he was not ashamed to show his “meat”, so he was the victim of all kinds of ridicule and insults from haters.

The young woman is “accused” of ending hundreds or thousands of relationships by offering money to see the conversations of strangers and some infidelities are revealed there.

Through her Instagram account, the famous driver uploaded four photos showing a sexy skin-colored lace lingerie with a drink.

However, the detail did not turn out as expected and he had to pay the consequences of his daring in full quarantine for coronavirus.

In the four postcards Lizbeth Rodríguez was happy, with a smile from ear to ear, while still showing her breasts and sometimes her breeches.

This was reason for the haters to immediately launch everything against the host of Exposing Infidels who already exceeds 12.3 million followers on Instagram.

This publication has already exceeded a quarter of a million likes and exceeds 3,700 comments from followers and their “enemies”.

In the publication, the young presenter posted the following message: “When you sit down, little rolls form in your belly, and it is completely normal… And even more so if you spend it in the kitchen. Have you seen my last video yet? ”

This immediately provoked ridicule from the haters: “So much that you spend criticizing and watch.”

Someone else rubbed at his face: “I don’t know, but when you stick your tongue out it sucks.”

Suddenly, one of the strongest messages came against the host of Exponiendo Infieles: “Lipo didn’t work for you, friend.”

Another person stopped him and denied what Lizbeth Rodríguez wrote: “Ps they don’t make me hahahaha”.

A woman had to explain to her that not everything is fine with these “rolls” and she wrote it like this: “Yes,” rolls “are formed, but yours are called heart slices, and super well formed and even growing more.”

“You see the belly”, “something that is not false at least”, “What is that?”, “With those little rolls I eat you all cylinder, greetings from Argentina”, “slices, rolls or little cups full of love and food ”,“ how scary is that face ”,“ And that paunch? ”were other criticisms, although a little more toned down.

A follower of the plane asked him if he was not ashamed to go out like this in public: “What am I asking … does your husband tell you nothing for publishing that?”

And another person went to criticism that his body is not natural and said bluntly: “How silicone stands out …”.