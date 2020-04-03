In 2019, the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Nürburgring were held in consecutive weeks

‘Endurance’ follows the German brand through a frenetic June

Porsche has turned to the director of the Drive To Survive series of Formula 1 to shoot the documentary Endurance, which includes his participation in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 24 Hours of Nürburgring in 2019, the two star events of the resistance, which they are held only seven days apart. It is available on Amazon Prime, but also open on the brand’s YouTube channel.

In these confined times, we all crave entertainment to get past the hours faster. If they have Netflix, it is likely that they have already seen Fangio, the documentary about the five-time Argentine champion. Starting this week we have a new addition to the automotive film universe: Endurance.

Endurance means ‘Endurance’ in English, so you can already guess what the plot is. The cameras follow the competition division of Porsche over 25 days in June 2019 to experience the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring from within, which pose a huge challenge as they are held with just seven days apart.

Behind this production is the director James Routh, known for being the thinking mind behind the documentary series ‘Drive To Survive’, which tells the insights of Formula 1 throughout the 2018 and 2019 seasons. This time The end result is available on Amazon Prime, but also open on YouTube.

The goal is to immortalize the spirit of endurance racing and thus show the effort involved. In addition to vehicles, in this case the Porsche 911 RSR and Porsche 911 GT3 R, the main protagonists are people. Spectators can experience the true meaning of the two most important GT races on the calendar like never before.

The final result lasts 91 minutes and includes the pilots Kevin Estre, Michael Christensen, Laurens Vanthoor and Matt Campbell, as well as competition director Pascal Zurlinden and engineer Luca Massé.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.