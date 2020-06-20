© Ryan Garza / Detroit Free Press / TNS

Charbel Abdo Habib of Rochester Hills and his wife Rana El-hachem, originally from Lebanon, raise their hands when federal judge Patricia Morris of Bay City swears them in as new citizens individually in the parking lot of the Immigration and Citizenship Bureau in eastern Detroit on Wednesday June 17, 2020 as a way to continue working while the federal court is closed due to Coronavirus.

DETROIT – After years of waiting to become U.S. citizens, dozens of immigrants saw their dreams come true on Wednesday, although the big moment was not exactly what they had imagined.

They swore their oaths in a drive-thru.

Without leaving their cars, they raised their right hands and vowed to be good, law-abiding Americans; all while wearing a face mask while a judge in a plastic mask stood six feet away.

Welcome to the COVID-19 era, where performing great ceremonies like naturalization has forced officials to be creative, which is precisely what immigration authorities in Michigan did after the pandemic closed federal court in the Detroit downtown. That’s where naturalization ceremonies often take place, with fanfare, waving of flags, hugs, and tears.

But for now, America’s newest citizens will have to settle for parking at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service field office in Detroit. Due to the pandemic, more than 1,000 immigrants are behind in waiting to take their oath of allegiance, so officials devised a system that modeled the drive-thru tests for the coronavirus.

© Ryan Garza / Detroit Free Press / TNS

Bay City Federal Judge Patricia Morris swears before a new citizen in the passenger seat of a car from a podium during a service in the parking lot of the Immigration and Citizenship Bureau in East Detroit on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. The The process was a way to continue working since the federal court is closed due to Coronavirus.

On Wednesday, car after car drove past the drive-thru, full of hopeful faces who came to the United States from all corners of the world.

Albania. Brazil. Nigeria. India. Bangladesh. China. Iran. Ukraine. Mexico. Lithuania.

These are the countries they left behind, to start again in a country that promises life, freedom and the search for happiness.

« I hope for a better life, » said Aung Min, 44, of Burma, a sushi chef in Kroger who previously did carpentry and construction work in a small town in Burma to help care for his parents, whom he described as poor.

Min, who lives in Warren with his Burmese-born wife (who is also a US citizen) and his American-born daughter, said what he likes most about the United States is the freedom he offers everyone. And he is excited to vote this fall, noting that he will vote to reelect President Donald Trump because he believes the president is « trying to help people work » and that under his leadership « everyone can work. »

© Ryan Garza / Detroit Free Press / TNS

Bob Karwal of Canada and his wife, Sonia Karwal, raise their hands and repeat the words of Federal Judge Patricia Morris of Bay City, before becoming U.S. citizens in the parking lot at the headquarters of the Citizenship and Immigration Bureau in East Detroit on Wednesday June 17, 2020. The process was a way to continue working as the federal court is closed due to the coronavirus.

Min demonstrated her own work ethic by leaving her naturalization ceremony and going straight to work at Kroger.

« I am very happy, » said Min, smiling.

Canadians Bob and Sonia Karwal of Rochester were also beaming after becoming Americans on Wednesday, taking their oaths while their two daughters sat in the backseat of their silver Chevy Traverse; the oldest recorded the great moment on her iPhone.

Being Canadians, the Karwal did not have to become Americans to live here, although they chose to do so because, they said, this is where they belong. They moved from Toronto to the United States in 1999. Their jobs are here: he is an engineer, she is an accountant. And her daughters, Sophia, 7, and Rhea, 15, were born here.

« We have roots here, » said Sonia Karwal, 50. « We love this country. We are proud of this country. Our daughters are here. Our lives are here. »

Before being sworn in as citizens, the Karwal and others had to go through four checkpoints.

The first was at the entrance to the parking lot, where they were asked if they were sick, had a fever, or had left the country in the previous 30 days.

If they answered no to all the questions, they went to the second checkpoint, where the verification is made: who are they, if they are there on the correct day. The third stop is where they received a packet containing information on how to apply for a passport, your Pledge of Allegiance, a congratulatory brochure, and a miniature American flag.

At the fourth stop, they rolled down their car window and were greeted by U.S. Justice of the Peace Patricia Morris, who was on a podium flanked by U.S. and Department of Homeland Security flags, along with two socially distant immigration employees. .

Morris, who volunteered to do the naturalization ceremonies, took about five minutes administering the oath, and then congratulated each new American, showing a smile and applauding along with a dozen other federal employees.

« It is good for my soul, » Morris said of the naturalization event. « It’s good to remember how exciting it is to be an American. »

After the ceremony, the new citizens were directed toward the exit of the parking lot by a federal immigration employee, completing their journey of years.

The Karwal said that they had initially planned to invite friends for their ceremony, but understood the need for the drive-thru version. After working in citizenship since 2008, they were glad that they were finally able to take the oath, and are looking forward to voting in the fall. They noted that it is exciting to become Americans during this historic but turbulent time.

« We are actually going to be part of history, » said Sonia Karwal. « In the end, it was worth it. »

– This text was translated by Kreativa Inc.

