SOROCABA – At the height of the pandemic, Catholic priests from various regions of the country are using the system known as drive-in to celebrate masses without breaking social distance.

With face-to-face masses suspended in almost the entire country because of the covid-19, the priests “borrowed” the unconventional system in Christian circles to connect with the faithful in a safe environment. In Europe, the term drive-in describes services offered to the customer in their car. In Brazil, it also refers to a place to meet inside the vehicle.

First to celebrate drive-in mass in the State of São Paulo, Father Ivanaldo Mendonça, from the parish of São José, in Olímpia, a city in the interior, gathered a hundred cars with about 400 people in an open area, in front of the chapel of Nossa Senhora Aparecida , in the rural neighborhood of Bela Vista, on Mother’s Day.

“This chapel is 4 km from the city and annually thousands of people walk there, which we call the way of faith. It is an open and well ventilated place”, said the priest. People were previously registered and advised on protection measures.

He said he was inspired by similar initiatives by churches in other countries. Devotees had to wear masks and were unable to get out of cars. “In the support team, which even helped us to give communion, there was no one from the risk group. Everyone was instructed to clean the hand and extend it out of the car to receive the wafer, then retracting and using the other hand. to remove the mask. ” The priest asked the bishop of the diocese for permission to do Mass.

Each participant donated a kilo of food to the parish social service, which serves vulnerable people. “Everything was done with great care, but the experience was rewarding,” he said. The next drive-in mass is scheduled for June 11, in celebration of Corpus Christi. “We give an interval of at least 15 days between one mass and another to ensure that no one has been infected.”

The parish of São José, in Ponta Porã (MS), on the border with Paraguay, gathered more than 200 cars in two drive-in masses held at Pousada do Bosque, on the last day 3. Father Jorge Watthier, who took over the parish last year, it estimated at over 500 people in the celebrations. “It was with great joy that we were able to meet with the faithful to celebrate our faith together.”

According to him, the rules and guidelines of the municipal decree on social distance were respected. “We had the support of the city hall and the Fronteira Municipal Guard to organize the entry and exit of vehicles.” The next drive-in mass is still being scheduled. “Perhaps we need a larger space,” he said.

In Salvador, Father Renato Minho, parish priest of the church of Nossa Senhora do Pilar and Santa Luzia, held the drive-in mass on Mother’s Day. He reminded the characters of the series The Flintstones, set in the stone age, in which the characters went to an open-air cinema, watching the film without leaving the car.

“We do the same thing, except that instead of the cinema screen, we have the Lord’s altar. During Mass, everyone wears masks and communion is given to people without getting out of the car,” he said. The celebration brought together about 40 cars in front of the church, in the neighborhood of Comércio.

Another parish in the Bahian capital, of the Church of Nossa Senhora da Vitória, is conducting drive-in masses every Sunday in May, in the land where the Fraternity Fair is held. On Sunday 10, the mass celebrated by Father Luiz Simões gathered 62 cars. “On the previous day, day 3, we had more participation because the weather was good. On Mother’s Day, it was under the rain,” he said.

According to the priest, the most anticipated moment is that of communion, taken by him and his helpers to the cars. “Everyone wearing a mask, all cars with gel alcohol. Although we broadcast masses on social media, our parishioners miss communion.”

In the Federal District, drive-in masses were made official by decree of Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB). He released the holding of services, masses and rituals of any creed or religion, as long as people remain inside the vehicles, maintaining a minimum distance of two meters between each parked car.

Parishes that do not have space for drive-in masses are giving sacraments in the drive-thru system, in which people drive to the priest by car. One of these actions, at the Sanctuary of Nossa Senhora de Guadalupe, in Curitiba, had the participation of Archbishop d. José Antônio Peruzzo, on the 10th.

Care

For infectologist Carlos Magno Fortaleza, from Universidade Estadual Paulista (Unesp), in times of pandemic, any initiative that leads to the risk of breaking the social distance needs to be seen with care. “In terms of religion, it is of fundamental importance in the spirituality and in people’s own mental health. I just find it difficult to control, because the human being is gregarious and tends to gather. This is a point that deserves all attention to avoid the risk “, said.

Asked about the masses celebrated in a drive-in scheme, the secretary general of the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB), d. Joel Portella Amado, said the authorization is the responsibility of the local bishops. “The CNBB, as an organ of communion and service, helps in discerning and exchanging experiences, but it is not up to it to determine the rules”.

Second d. Joel, participation in masses by the media or in cars is an exceptional situation, due to the need to avoid crowds during the pandemic.

