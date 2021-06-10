Drinking water is important, but there is no exact amount

With this hot already beginning to loom over the northern hemisphere, the desire to drinking water. It is logical, we must replace what we lost by sweat. But how much water is enough? There are certain approaches that say that we must drink two liters or eight glasses of water. The latter, for many people, is easy to measure by carrying a water bottle of that volume. However, as for so many other things in life, there is no exact figure.

Each person is different and will have different needs. These depend on factors such as physical activity or environment, but also from situations like pregnancy or breastfeeding. In general, we all rely on thirst as an indicator to detect when we should drink water. But, either due to age or certain diseases, this is not entirely effective in some individuals. Therefore, it does not hurt to know a few more things.

Why should we drink water?

Between 50% and 70% of our body is made up of water. This is so because we need it for a large number of vital processes. For example, it helps us to excrete waste substances, but it also intervenes in the regulation of basal temperature, cushions the joints and protects certain sensitive tissues.

For this reason, it is very important that we have an adequate contribution, which will depend on the aforementioned factors. Logically, when it comes to drinking water, a person who does a lot of exercise will need more than someone who is sedentary. Although the sedentary person should also be encouraged to do some exercise, but that is another question.

It also influences the place where we are and the time of the year. Someone at rest, but in the open air, will have to drink more water in August in Écija, than a person who is in Santiago de Compostela in January.

Regarding the pregnant and breastfeeding women, they will need a larger intake to stay hydrated.

How many glasses of water should we drink?

The amount of two liters or eight glasses of water it is actually an estimate based on various factors.

Much of the water we should drink comes from food

On the one hand, according to the food technologist Miguel Angel Lurueña in his book They don’t bundle you with food, the figure seems to have its origin in a misinterpretation of a dietary guide made in 1945 by the Board of the National Research, Food and Nutrition Council of the United States. In it, it was indicated without justification that the recommended amount of water for an adult is about 2 and a half liters a day. In addition, it was mentioned that a good part of it is obtained from food. However, this is something that is not often remembered when making recommendations about drinking water.

On the other hand, the Institute of Medicine of Tribhuvan University, in Nepal, recommends a daily amount of 2’7 liters for women and 3’7 liters for men. These are figures similar to those of National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine of the United States, which advise a consumption of 2.5 liters for women and 3.5 liters for men.

All of these are estimates. There is no ideal amount, but there are some tips.

Photo by Thomas Kinto on Unsplash

What you should do

Always carry a bottle of water with you It can be a good idea, since that way we will have it on hand when thirst tells us to drink.

For exercise, it is important to drink water before, during and after it

We can also take the opportunity to drink water during meals and of course, before, during and after exercise.

Eat foods rich in water, like watermelon, and consuming other beverages, such as milk and herbal teas, can be another good way. We must not forget that not all the water contribution will be obtained by drinking it directly.

In any case, we should not be obsessed, because we will know when we need to drink. Yes indeed, to children and the elderly Yes, you have to pay more attention to them and check that they are adequately hydrated, also in consequence of the factors that we have mentioned.

How much water is too much?

Generally, a person will not drink enough water that he or she has health problems.

The health problem derived from excessive water consumption is called hyponatremia

However, there is a problem derived from drinking too much, since kidneys They cannot cope with getting rid of the excess. As a consequence, certain substances in the blood, such as sodium, are diluted in excess and remain in very low concentrations to exert their function in the body.

This phenomenon is known as hyponatremia and it can even put the life of those who suffer from it at risk. Fortunately, it is very difficult for a person in normal conditions to drink water in a sufficient quantity to cause it.

Yes it can happen to athletes, when in their eagerness to hydrate themselves and compensate for the loss of sweat they dilute their blood too much. But it is not something we should be obsessed with either. As in everything in life, we must seek a balance. Our body is wise. Let us respond to your requests and act accordingly.

