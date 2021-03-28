Drinking too much coffee can harm your heart health, new study finds

Coffee is not only one of the most consumed and popular beverages in the world, every day, it is estimated that they are consumed 3 billion cups of coffee worldwidel. It’s linked to great health benefits – it provides antioxidants, it can significantly benefit the brain, and it delivers that undeniable, glorious boost in the morning. However, in recent months, some scientific studies have confirmed that the habit of drinking coffee in excess has unhealthy consequences. Such is the case of new research that shows that drinking too much coffee in the long term can increase your risk of heart disease.

The study is quite recent, from January of this year and was published in the journal Clinical Nutrition. The researchers analyzed the genetic and phenotypic associations (observable) between self-reported coffee intake and blood cholesterol levels. Among the most relevant data is the breadth of the sample, since they used data from 362,571 participants from the UK Biobank between 37 and 73 years old.

The findings were surprising: they found that drinking six or more cups of coffee a day It can increase the amount of lipids (fats) in the blood and significantly increase the risk of heart disease. The truth is that it was a dose-related association, that is: the more coffee you drink, the greater the risk.

The researchers linked an increased risk of heart disease to a substance in coffee beans: cafestol, which is a potent cholesterol-raising compound extracted with hot water. What happens is that the presence of cafestol directly regulates the expression of genes involved in cholesterol metabolism, leading to increased cholesterol synthesis. According to the study author, cafestol is the most potent cholesterol-raising compound in the human diet.

The truth is not all coffee beans contain the same concentration of cafestolThis is a factor that will depend on the type of grains and the preparation methods. Therefore the largest amount of cafestol will be found in unfiltered boiled coffee infusions, while a negligible amount is found in filtered coffee. You could say that cafestol is captured by filter paper, so the use of filter and instant coffee versions could be a good alternative.

On coffee and cardiovascular health:

Finally, this type of study invites us to understand in a more profound way the effects of coffee on general health and they invite us to measure their consumption. It is worth mentioning that its possible effects on cardiovascular health are entirely related to the amount and it is important to clarify that coffee can be a good ally of health.

In fact, thanks to valuable information revealed by the Fundación del Corazón, through relevant scientific references the bad press that accompanied coffee for decades has been changed. Even various health organizations worldwide have joined to study its benefits to protect us from chronic diseases such as cardiovascular, respiratory, diabetes, hypertension and obesity. The secret: drink a good quality coffee and consume it in moderation.

Unsurprisingly, coffee advocates came to the rescue. According to a work headed by the National Institute of Health (NIH) in the United States, published in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine coffee is a magnificent dietary addition to enhance health and protect us from disease. This study analyzed a group of more than 400,000 people between the ages of 50 and 71, over a period of 14 years. The research findings were compelling and robust: those who consumed coffee daily reduced their risk of death from cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, stroke, diabetes, infections and injuries. In fact, the analysis found that coffee has protective properties in most diseases except tumors, revealing that people who drank no more than four cups of coffee a day reduced their risk of death by 14%.

These types of studies do mark a reference in the perceptions around coffee consumption, especially taking into account the popular belief that it was associated with an increased heart risk due to the stimulating effect of caffeine. Today we know that many have been unfounded myths, in fact cardiovascular health specialists do not advise against its consumption even in hypertensive patients. As long as it is consumed with caution.

Caffeine slightly increases heart rate and, at times, it can raise blood pressure slightly. Even with this information, there is no reason why a well-controlled hypertensive person cannot drink coffee. The recommendation for anyone with heart disease, in principle, is to drink 3 cups of coffee a day, a maximum of four.

Therefore we can conclude that coffee is not the enemy of the story. In fact, there are other types of drinks, foods and habits that are much more harmful to cardiovascular health, however consuming it in excess and in the wrong presentations can affect cardiac performance in the long term. Finally, we cannot fail to mention that coffee is a powerful antioxidant, according to a study published in The Americal Journal of Clinical Nutrition, occupying sixth place on the list of the 50 foods with the most antioxidants. Its contribution of polyphenols is associated with a long list of additional benefits for health, it protects the body against cellular oxidation and possible damage caused by free radicals. Improves physical and mental performance, positively affects mood and it is a good ally to lose weight. Now you know, you can continue enjoying your delicious morning coffee, as long as you take care of the quantity.

–

It may interest you: