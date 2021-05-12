Drinking pink drinks can make you run farther and faster

A study just published in Frontiers in Nutrition by scientists from the Westminster University reveals a curious relationship between sports performance and ours brain. As they conclude, drink or rinse our mouths with a pink drink it can make us run faster and farther.

We might think that this is due to some ingredient present in the food coloring. However, it is much simpler. These beverages, in the tone of cotton candy, generate a greater perception of the sweetness and caloric intake of the product. It would be a kind of Placebo effect. And it could open a very interesting research door.

Pink drinks for better running

Previous studies have shown that rinsing the mouth with carbohydrates can improve the sports performance. But of course, it is not good to abuse these either. Therefore, these scientists wondered if a similar effect could be achieved by resorting to the placebo effect.

The two drinks that were used were exactly the same, but one was added pink coloring

The color pink is usually associated with sweetness. Yes, cotton candy and Pink Panther cupcakes are really sweet. But even something much less sugary can be perceived as sweet if it is dyed.

This effect led the study authors to think that staining the typical energy drinks it could help improve performance. To verify this, they took two of them, artificially sweetened, with exactly the same composition. But to one of them they added a pink coloring. Both were given to study participants, who had to run for 30 minutes on a tape, adjusting the speed to your needs, but always trying to keep up. During the exercise, they were able to rinse their mouths with one of the two drinks.

Thus, they saw that those who had used the pink one ran on average 212 meters more than the others. Furthermore, they increased their speed by 4.4%.

And that’s not all. It was also seen that they did it with more enthusiasm. His mood with the race seemed to improve and his perception of exertion, as when taking carbohydrates directly, was lower.

The key is in brain activity

What had been shown in previous studies is that, when in contact with the tongue, carbohydrates improve the activation of brain circuits associated with motor performance and sensory perception.

It is believed that this could be because the brain interprets that it has just received a shot of energy to burn.

Therefore, the next step for these scientists will be to see if pink drinks generate the same effect in the brain.

If so, they would be facing an interesting piece of information regarding the development of much more effective energy drinks. A new way to give ourselves wings.

