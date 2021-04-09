Drinking parsley and lemon juice helps you lose weight faster and burn fat in just 5 days

The current nutrition and health trend invites us to base our daily diet on the consumption of natural foods. Not only are they dense in essential nutrients, they stand out for their therapeutic and medicinal properties. The truth is that they give rise to all kinds of remedies to benefit health, those focused on weight loss are of course the most popular. Such is the case with this parsley and lemon juice drink, which is the perfect ally to accelerate metabolism, promotes the burning of calories and is extremely useful to benefit the burning of fat in the abdominal area.

Anyone trying to lose weight knows that one of the basic rules to lose those extra pounds is to seek a caloric deficit and increase physical activity. However, we cannot ignore that losing weight is a complex issue that requires a good balance between various factors related to lifestyle, however resorting to the consumption of natural ingredients that make the journey easier will always be well received! It is also a fact that other important aspects of health will benefit, so consuming them is a win-win.

In recent months, fitness enthusiasts and various trends focused on nutrition strongly recommend the consumption of the parsley and lemon juice drink. They consider it a powerful natural fat loss agent and emphasize that it is delicious and easy to prepare. In fact, people who have tried this simple two ingredient drink They claim to get amazing results with just a few days of use. Another great advantage is that it is too easy to integrate the habit of consuming this drink into the daily diet, it is recommended to consume it in the morning on an empty stomach. In fact, that is why it is related to great qualities to enhance the burning of calories throughout the day.

How do parsley and lemon help to lose weight?

Parsley is very low in calories and in turn has the immense advantage of providing many essential nutrients, such as vitamins A, B, C and K and minerals such as iron and potassium. It is rich in chlorophyll, a key substance in the body’s detoxification, which makes weight loss much easier. In addition, parsley is considered one of the medicinal herbs with greater digestive benefits. This is related to its content in special enzymes that favor the breakdown of food and release nutrients from the proteins, fats and carbohydrates that we consume, therefore it has the ability to improve digestion and plays an important role in rapid weight loss.

Parsley is especially a good ally for reduce fluid retention and bloating, which in many cases is related to weight gain. It is a powerful natural diuretic, which helps eliminate excess fluid without depleting the body of potassium, in addition to promoting detoxification it is of great help to eliminate toxins, salts, fats and wastes retained for many years in the body. Parsley is also a great help for balance blood sugar levelsTherefore, it is a good ally to reduce the risk of diabetes and to control weight in the long term. Last but not least, parsley is rich in carotenoids, which are a type of antioxidant substance that is related to great health benefits, in principle due to its ability to fight free radicals, which are associated with the appearance of chronic diseases. as is obesity.

For their part, lemons are not only one of the most popular citrus fruits to improve healthNot for nothing are they the most faithful ally of the immune system. They are also highly valued for their benefits to accelerate weight loss, they shine for their content of vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients and antioxidants. They are an excellent source of vitamin C and folic acid. Based on this, there are numerous scientific studies, in which it has been shown that drinking lemon water can stimulate metabolism and keep the body hydrated, which accelerates weight loss. Lemon water is very low in calories, it can also help promote satiety and fullness, which can reduce calorie intake and thereby speed up metabolism.

How to make the lemon and parsley juice drink:

Ingredients (for one serving):

1 bunch of parsley 1 large lemon, the fresh juice and freshly squeezed 1 cup of purified water

Preparation mode:

Wash and disinfect the parsley. Chop the parsley into small pieces and squeeze the lemon. In the blender glass add the parsley, fresh lemon juice and water. Process at medium speed for one minute. Serve and consume immediately. For optimal weight loss, have a lemon juice and parsley drink first thing in the morning as soon as you wake up on an empty stomach. You will begin to notice the results after 5 days of consumption. It is recommended to take a 10 day break at the completion of the 5 days, and then resume it if you need to lose more weight.

