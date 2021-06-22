Drinking coffee of any kind reduces the risk of liver problems

Is coffee good for your health? 0:48

(CNN) – Drinking up to three to four cups of caffeinated or decaffeinated coffee a day reduces the risk of developing and dying from chronic liver disease, a new study found.

Coffee drinkers were 21% less likely to develop chronic liver disease, 20% less likely to develop chronic or fatty liver disease, and 49% less likely to die from chronic liver disease than those who did not. coffee drinkers, according to the study published Monday in the journal BMC Public Health.

“Coffee is widely accessible and the benefits we get from our study may mean that it could offer a possible preventive treatment for chronic liver disease,” said study author Dr. Oliver Kennedy, who is part of the medical school. from the University of Southampton in the UK, in a statement.

“This would be especially valuable in countries with lower incomes and poorer access to health care and where the burden of chronic liver disease is highest,” Kennedy said.

Liver cancer on the rise

Risk factors for liver disease include alcohol consumption, obesity, diabetes, smoking, hepatitis B and C infections, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, which is the accumulation of extra fat in liver cells. it is not caused by alcohol.

Diagnoses of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, which affects people who are obese, overweight, or have diabetes, high cholesterol, or high triglycerides, have more than doubled in the last 20 years, according to the American Liver Foundation, affecting up to one 25% of Americans.

The liver cancer rate has more than tripled between 1980 and today, “while the death rate has more than doubled,” according to the American Cancer Society.

Causes of liver cancer include diabetes and nonalcoholic liver disease, as well as heavy alcohol use or hepatitis B and C infections.

Liver cancer diagnoses have increased globally for decades – a 2018 study found a 75% increase in cases worldwide between 1990 and 2015.

Liver cancer is the sixth most common cancer worldwide, according to the World Cancer Research Fund, approximately 83% of cases occur in less developed countries, especially in Asia and Africa. Survival rates are low because there are no early symptoms, so many cases of liver cancer are quite advanced at the time of diagnosis.

Extensive study, but only a point in time

The study examined coffee consumption among 494,585 participants from the UK Biobank, a biomedical database and research resource, and then followed them for nearly a dozen years.

While the maximum benefit was seen in the group that drank caffeinated or decaf ground coffee, instant coffee drinkers saw some benefits as well. Ground coffee has higher levels of kahweol and cafestol, two antioxidants found in coffee beans that have been shown in studies to have anti-inflammatory properties. However, cafestol has also been shown to increase bad cholesterol, or LDL (low-density lipoprotein).

This is not the first study to find health benefits of coffee. A study published in February found that drinking one or more cups of caffeinated black coffee a day was associated with a long-term reduction in the risk of heart failure.

Coffee has also been shown to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, prostate cancer, Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis, melanoma, and other skin cancers, and lower calcium levels in the coronary arteries. And an earlier Kennedy study found that drinking coffee lowered the risk of hepatocellular cancer, the most common form of liver cancer.

The Harvard Health Professionals Follow-up Study, which began in 1986, and the Nurses’ Health Study, which began in 1976, have followed the coffee drinking habits of healthy men and women for decades.

“We found no relationship between coffee consumption and an increased risk of death from any cause, death from cancer or death from cardiovascular disease. Even people who drank up to six cups of coffee a day were not at increased risk of death, ”wrote Dr. Rob van Dam of the Harvard School of Health.

Beware of additives

Most of the studies are done on the consumption of black coffee. However, many people add dairy, sugars, flavors, or non-dairy creams that are high in calories, added sugar, and fat. That likely negates any heart health benefits, the American Heart Association cautions.

Also, a cup of coffee is only 250 ml in most studies; the standard large cup in some coffee shops is double, 500 ml.

Caffeine can be dangerous if certain populations consume it in excess, research has shown. High levels of coffee consumption (more than 4 cups) during pregnancy were associated with low birth weight, preterm labor, and stillbirth in a 2017 study.

Previous studies also suggested that people with sleep problems or uncontrolled diabetes should consult with a doctor before adding caffeine to their diets.

And, of course, these benefits do not apply to children. Children and teens should not drink sodas, coffees, energy drinks or other beverages with any amount of caffeine, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.