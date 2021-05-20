Drinking any amount of alcohol causes brain damage, study finds

What are the countries that drink the most alcohol in America? 0:46

London (CNN) – There is no such thing as a “safe” level of alcohol consumption, and higher alcohol consumption is associated with poorer brain health, according to a new study.

In an observational study, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, researchers at the University of Oxford studied the relationship between the self-reported alcohol intake of some 25,000 people in the UK and their brain scans.

The researchers noted that drinking had an effect on the brain’s gray matter, brain regions that form “important parts where information is processed,” according to lead author Anya Topiwala, a senior clinical researcher at Oxford.

“The more people drank, the lower the volume of their gray matter,” Topiwala said by email.

«Brain volume decreases with age and more severely with dementia. Smaller brain volume also predicts poorer performance on memory tests, “he explained.

“While alcohol only made a small contribution to this (0.8%), it was a larger contribution than other ‘modifiable’ risk factors,” he said, explaining that modifiable risk factors are “those that are can do something, in contrast to aging.

It doesn’t matter the type of alcohol

The team also investigated whether certain drinking patterns, types of beverages, and other health conditions influenced alcohol’s impact on brain health.

They found that there was no “safe” level of alcohol consumption, meaning that consuming any amount of alcohol was worse than not drinking it. They also found no evidence that the type of drink, such as wine, spirits or beer, had to do with the damage done to the brain.

However, certain characteristics, such as high blood pressure, obesity or excessive alcohol consumption, could put people at higher risk, the researchers added.

“Many people drink ‘moderately’ and think this is harmless or even protective,” Topiwala told CNN by email.

“As we have yet to find a ‘cure’ for neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, knowing the factors that can prevent brain damage is important for public health,” he added.

There is no safe limit

The risks of alcohol have been known for a long time: previous studies have found that no amount of liquor, wine or beer is safe for general health.

Alcohol was the leading risk factor for disease and premature death in men and women ages 15 to 49 worldwide in 2016, accounting for nearly 1 in 10 deaths, according to a study published in The Lancet in 2018.

“While we cannot say with certainty that there is no ‘safe level’ of alcohol with respect to brain health at this time, it has been known for decades that heavy drinking is bad for brain health,” he told CNN. Sadie Boniface, head of research at the UK Institute for Alcohol Studies.

“We must also not forget that alcohol affects all parts of the body and there are multiple health risks,” said Boniface, who was not involved in the Oxford University study.

Tony Rao, a visiting clinical fellow for Old Age Psychiatry at King’s College London, told CNN that given the large sample size, it was unlikely that the study’s findings would have arisen by chance.

Rao said the study replicates previous research that has shown that there is no safe limit to the level of alcohol consumption for its role in damaging the structure and functioning of the human brain.

“Previous research has found that subtle changes that demonstrate brain damage can present in ways that are not immediately detectable on routine tests of intellectual function and can progress uncontrollably until they present with more noticeable changes in memory.” He said.

“Even at low-risk levels of consumption,” he said, “there is evidence that alcohol consumption plays a larger role in brain damage than previously thought. The (Oxford) study found that this role was greater than many other modifiable risk factors, such as smoking. ‘

“The interaction with high blood pressure and obesity in increasing alcohol damage to the brain emphasizes the broader role of diet and lifestyle in maintaining brain health,” he added.