Dozens of people are choosing to drink alcohol as a preventive measure against Covid-19, however, the WHO has already ruled out that this attack the virus

EFE –

The World Health Organization (WHO) alerted today regarding the consumption of alcohol in the midst of the health crisis caused by the coronavirus and he denied that it serves to prevent the disease, a rumor that has spread in different countries causing massive poisonings and hundreds of deaths.

The most serious situation has occurred in Iran, where more than 1,000 people were poisoned after to drink alcohol industrial and about 200 died for believing that this way they would avoid getting the virus, a false information that they had seen on social networks.

Twenty people also died in similar circumstances in Turkey and another 17 in a remote region of Peru, where funeral attendees drank adulterated liquor, believing that this would protect them from the coronavirus, a falsehood that had also reached his ears.

“Fear and misinformation have generated the dangerous myth that consuming alcohol high-grade can kill COVID-19, which is not true, “said the WHO.

He explained that the consumption of any type of alcohol it represents a health risk, but if it is ethanol, particularly if it has been adulterated with methanol, then the health consequence can be very serious and can lead to death.

Beyond the alcohol adulterated, the WHO recalled that the consumption of this product is associated with a wide range of chronic diseases and mental disorders.

It also compromises the immune system, which is the one that is called to react to the virus if it enters the body.

For this reason, experts believe that people should totally or to a minimum reduce the intake of alcohol, particularly in this period of pandemic.

A third warning related to the alcohol Remember that its consumption increases the risk of domestic violence at a time when tempers can be easily exacerbated by the confinement of billions of people in the world, as a measure to stop the transmission of corovirus.

“He alcohol it is a psychoactive substance associated with mental disorders. People at risk or with consumption problems are very vulnerable, especially when they are isolated, “recalled the WHO.

The organization is in favor of governments considering limiting access to alcohol populations, especially for the duration of quarantine measures.