Drinking Alcohol Can Cause Cancer In Even Moderate Drinkers, Study Finds

The relationship between drinking alcohol and cancer risk is increasingly evident, even in moderate drinkers.

The breasts, the colon, the liver, regions inside the mouth. According to a recent study by the World Health Organization (WHO), all these parts of the body could be seen affected with some type of cancer as a result of alcohol consumption. It does not matter if it is moderate, warn the health authorities. On the contrary, the risk seems to be in the constancy with which these types of drinks are taken.

A latent risk

Photo: .

The study was conducted by scientists from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). Published in Lancet Oncology, the research points out for the first time in medical history a link between the consumption of alcoholic beverages and carcinogenic conditions. Taking into account the sample considered, the risk is evident in the moderate drinkers.

In this population are 1 in 7 of all new cancers in 2020 and more than 100,000 cases worldwide. In Canada alone, alcohol was linked to 7,000 cancer cases last year. The percentage distribution was recorded as follows:

24% of the cases were breast cancer 20% were colon cancer 15% were rectal cancer 13% were located in the mouth and liver

With these figures, Dr. Jürgen Rehm, lead scientist at the Mental Health Policy Research Institute, explained that the probability of developing some type of cancer is present for alcohol consumers. “[…] Y all consumption levels are associated with some risk ”, he assures.

We suggest: Moderna prepares vaccines against HIV, cancer and Zika with the successful messenger RNA technique

One is none?

Photo: .

The problem is that the chronic use prevents repair of deficient sequences in people’s DNA. In the same way, this pattern leads to a dysregulation of sex hormones in women, which can lead to breast cancer. Consequently, drinkers are more likely to develop some type of carcinogenic condition throughout life.

Dr. Rehm is concerned that, even with standard sizes for wine glasses, women who drink alcohol once a day have “a 6% higher risk of developing breast cancer“. However, as the team of researchers he worked with highlights, these consequences are generally overlooked.

Added to this, according to BBC coverage, 740 thousand cases of cancer in the world they are linked annually to the consumption of alcoholic beverages. In this regard, IARC scientists suggest that effective policies and interventions be implemented to raise awareness about the relationship between alcohol and cancer. In times of COVID-19, this warning takes on a different hue.

Keep reading:

More than 50% of cosmetics have PFAS, chemicals associated with cancer and other serious health problems

A parasite found in undercooked meat and cat poop increases the risk of brain cancer