Drill 2021: What is the difference between a seismic alert and a seismic alarm?

MEXICO CITY.- This Monday the National Drill 2021 in Mexico City, so if you are wondering what is the difference between the alarm and seismic alert, we explain how to identify them

The alert It gives a 50-second advantage to evacuate or take shelter in areas of less risk in the event of an earthquake, and is broadcast through the loudspeakers installed in the video surveillance cameras. Its signal depends on the SAS.

While the alarm It is a warning implemented in a building either through buzzers, loudspeakers, whistles or other objects, which is activated by a person when the earthquake is already noticeable to proceed to evacuate the property.

It may interest you: This Monday there will be a national drill: Here what you have to know

It should be remembered that at 11:30 am this Monday, June 21, a drill will be held with the hypothesis of a large earthquake with an epicenter off the coast of Guerrero.

So what will be broadcast this Monday through the C5 loudspeakers is the seismic alert and later an announcement indicating that it is a drill.

This civil protection exercise seeks to promote protocols in the event of an earthquake.

