The long-awaited free kart racing game, the KartRider: Drift, will hold its second Closed Beta from June 3, 2020 through Nexon Launcher, Steam, and Xbox One, including Xbox One X offering cross-platform games. Players can register here for a chance to participate in the second Closed Beta today!

Players invited to the second Closed Beta will receive an acceptance email, and will be able to pre-download the game from June 1, 2020, at 19:00. (U.S. Pacific coast time). Players who participated in the first Closed Beta will be automatically included.

During the Closed Beta period, players will be introduced to a new character –Say, as new skins for existing characters, as well as karts and additional tracks. The Closed Beta will also showcase new features such as the Race Pass and a new Singleplayer Racing School mode, where new and experienced players can improve their racing skills.

Customization will be a big part of this Closed Beta with a preview of the new wraps, which allows riders to paint their karts and create unique designs for maximum customization. Participants will also have access to kart upgrades, including choosing the board, and will be able to decorate their karts with a variety of new accessory balloons and character emoticons.

Participants will also have access to a renewed user interface with a new HUD and contextual rear view mirror. The experience of organizing competitions (matchmaking) has also been improved, as players will be ranked based on their performance in the tutorial. The driving physics of the game has also been improved since the first Closed Beta for a better racing experience.

To reward players who log in during the Closed Beta, special login prizes including a Turbo Tortoise kart, a Bunny Buggy kart, a Simian Scrapper kart and a Deuce Coupe kart will be unlocked. All Beta participants will also receive a White Cloud balloon at the official launch.

Players who sign up for the Closed Beta Beta 2 at www.kartriderdrift.net will be in a draw for a gift as KartRider: Drift has partnered with HyperX, ViewSonic and DXRacer for an opportunity to win exclusive prizes.

The closed Beta for KartRider: Drift’s will be available worldwide on the Nexon Launcher, Steam, Xbox One, including Xbox One X, with the exception of Japan, and China on the console. To see a complete list of available regions, follow this link.

For more information on KartRider: Drift, visit www.kartriderdrift.net or follow @KartRiderDrift on Twitter for the latest updates and information on contests and gifts.

