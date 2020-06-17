Belgian Dries Mertens, Naples’ top historical scorer, extended his contract with the Neapolitan team on Wednesday, according to the club’s president, Aurelio De Laurentiis.

“Happy to be together for a long time yet!Long live Dries! #ADL “wrote the president Laurentiis on his Twitter account, attaching a photo of him while shaking hands with the Belgian striker.

De Laurentiis did not confirm the duration of Mertens’ new contract, although the Italian media assure that the link will expire on June 30, 2022..

The 33-year-old Belgian international extended his contract with just a few hours to go before the Coppa Italia final between Naples and Juventus begins, which is measured at 21:00 local time (19:00 GMT) at the Olympic stadium in Rome. .

Mertens He was already key in the semifinal against Inter Milan, when he scored the decisive goal for the pass to the final and became the highest historical scorer for Naples, with 122 goals, one more than the Slovakian Marek Hamsik and seven more than the Argentine Diego Armando Maradona.

Minutes after Laurentiis announce the agreement, Mertens He published on his Twitter account the message “The story continues” and attached a video in which he compiles the images of the best moments he has lived in Naples.