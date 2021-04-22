Dricus Du Plessis vs. Trevin Giles rescheduled for UFC 264

After not materializing in UFC Vegas 21. The match between Dricus Du Plessis vs. Trevin giles already has a new date. The two will meet at UFC 264.

The new date was confirmed by Nolan King from MMA Junkie the morning of this Thursday.

Du plessis comes from winning his debut in the octagon, when he knocked out Markus Perez on UFC Fight Island 5. Dricus was programmed in UFC Vegas 21, but visa problems left him unable to travel. The African is known for his balance both on his feet and on the mat, with 6 wins per KO / TKO and 9 by way of completion.

With Du plessis without the possibility of reaching the USA, Trevin faced Roman dolidze and beat it by unanimous decision. The American is on a three-win streak. A win against the former champion of KSW Y EFC It would give you a plus within the division.

UFC 264 It will be held on July 10 at the T-Mobile Arena from The Vegas, Nevada.