Drew McIntyre’s incredible story.

The whole story of Drew McIntyre. From his beginnings in Ireland to the top, winning the Royal Rumble. This is the Scottish story.

Drew McIntyre’s Beginnings

He started fighting in BCW, There is already a great potential in his way of fighting. From there he went to Irish Wip Wrestling, where at first it was difficult for him to enter, but when they realized the potential of the Scotsman and the good microphone they gave him an opportunity. He earned the title of the company, and held it for 280 days. A great reign that made big companies notice him. WWE contacted the Scottish and soon left Ireland.

First stage in WWE.

He debuted in 2008 under the blue brand under the name Drew McIntyre. He won his first fight and started with strength accumulating 3 victories. But despite that, little by little it was losing relevance and they sent it to the Florida Championship Wrestling (then development territory). In the FCW he was able to develop his character for 1 year after being able to return to the main roster with more strength and experience in the American fight.

Second stage in WWE.

A few months after entering the main roster for the second time, in the event TLC took the Intercontinental title. In his reign he had a very strange rivalry with Theodore Long causing him to lose the title throwing him after Smackdown, all this within the clear kayfabe, very rare storylines and that detracted from the credibility of the champion. Little by little he lost this credibility, he lost his Intercontinental title and his career went into decline. The lowest moment of his career came when he started a feud with Santino Marella and they had a fight with a stipulation that consisted of the 2 fighters with a bag on their heads that prevented them from seeing. This was extremely ridiculous, on top of that I ended up losing that fight. Then he would enter a rocker gimmick faction called 3MB alongside Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal.

In the end I left the Wwe due to the lousy character I had.

At that point his career would take a turn and he would be what he promised in Ireland. If you want to know more, enter the video and discover the incredible story of Drew McIntyre.

Go to see it!

