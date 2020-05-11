Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE World Title against Seth Rollins at Money In The Bank 2020.

After the great success of Drew McIntyre in WrestleMania 36 defeating Brock Lesnar to become world champion of WWE, now it is his turn to continue demonstrating the great champion he is. The way that McIntyre is going to prove it, it is going to be facing one of the main faces of the red mark of WWE RAW in Money In The Bank 2020, Seth Rollins.

The Monday Night Messiah is someone who has a lot of experience being world champion in WWE. Rollins is also on the same list as Drew, the list of those who defeated Brock Lesnar to take the world title. We recall that the opportunity to Seth was held last year in WrestleMania 35, and also had a process very similar to that of Drew McIntyre this year. Both were the winners of the Royal Rumble to earn direct tickets to Wrestlemania, where The Beast it was the terror of the world title. Hopefully both fighters defeated Lesnar successfully and became the leaders of WWE.

So much McIntyre how Rollins They have had the privilege of seeing each other’s faces for more than one occasion in the ring. However, the situation that will take place in the next pay-per-view of Money In The Bank It has become more than personal, and having the maximum championship of the company at stake. Now what Brock Lesnar not present in WWE RAW, Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, the two responsible for defeating The Beast they want to face each other in the final fight to see who is the true superstar who must carry the world championship of WWE.

