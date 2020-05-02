Drew McIntyre vs Murphy on Monday at WWE RAW. WWE announced last night that both wrestlers will face each other on the last show before Money in the Bank.

Before his title defense at Money in the Bank, WWE champion Drew McIntyre will be in action against a disciple of Seth Rollins on the last Raw show before Money in the Bank.

WWE has announced that a non-title fight between McIntyre and Murphy will air on Monday’s episode of Raw. McIntyre is defending his title against Rollins at Money in the Bank on Sunday, May 10.

In addition, it has also been announced that finally the tag team match between Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders It will be a fight where the title will not be at stake. Recall that on Monday it was announced that the titles would be in contention.

In the Monday program we will see the Last Gauntlet combat where the sixth and last place for the Money in the Bank men’s match will be at stake, after Apollo Crews was left out of the match due to an injury suffered last Monday.

Finally we also have announced for next week’s show the tag team match between 2 Fly, Ricochet and Cedric Alexander against Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink’s MVP team.

