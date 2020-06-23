Drew McIntyre opened WWE Monday Night RAW talking about tonight being a championship night, but he also regrets not having a challenger for Extreme Rules.

Only last week, he managed to successfully retain his championship, despite having many difficulties in between.

WWE RAW Live, Coverage and Results June 22 – 4 championships up for grabs!

After this, Dolph Ziggler made an appearance, to confirm the rumors, and to say that he is now part of RAW as part of the exchange with AJ Styles, and best of all, he does not come alone, because his partner Robert Roode accompanies.

After this Ziggler reminds McIntyre that thanks to him he has gotten to where he is, and he is happy with everything he has, but he would not regret anything more than Drew losing the championship before receiving what he deserves.

After this McIntyre asked him to speak clearly, and Ziggler told him that he only demands what corresponds to him, an opportunity for the WWE championship.

Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler at Extreme Rules

McIntyre says he finds it funny, because since he stopped being his dad to deal with Claymores, he has only had defeats. After this he tells him that he gave him the nickname “Scottish Psychopath” and asks him if he really wants to get in the ring with him, because he is willing to do real crazy things to avoid losing his championship.

Ziggler says it’s what he deserves, and Drew makes it official. At the moment there are no confirmed stipulations, but it is likely that something will be said soon.

