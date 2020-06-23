Dolph Ziggler appeared last night on WWE RAW as the new fighter of the red mark and did so as the great fighters, challenging Drew McIntyre to a WWE title match at the upcoming PPV, July 19 Extreme Rules.

Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler for WWE Title at Extreme Rules

The WWE RAW roster has two new acquisitions, Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode.

It was announced tonight that Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler had joined the WWE RAW Red Mark roster as an agreement for the transfer of AJ Styles to the WWE SmackDown roster.

WWE champion Drew McIntyre kicked off WWE RAW tonight but was interrupted by Dolph Ziggler. After telling him that he and Roode had been transferred to RAW, Ziggler told McIntyre that he owed him one. Ziggler talked about his past teaming up and how he was the one who brought Drew back to WWE and how everything he has accomplished is to his credit.

Ziggler said he knows McIntyre needs a challenger for Extreme Rules, and all McIntyre is asking for is a WWE Championship match..

McIntyre called Ziggler’s version of events revisionist history and said that Ziggler has been losing a lot without McIntyre watching his back. McIntyre said Ziggler is extremely talented, but has become a titled jerk.

McIntyre mentioned that Ziggler gave him the nickname Scottish Psychopath. Then he asked if Ziggler can imagine what he will do and how far he will go to remain champion. McIntyre wanted to know if Ziggler still wanted this match-match. When Ziggler said yes, McIntyre announced that he will defend the WWE title against Ziggler at Extreme Rules.

