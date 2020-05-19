Drew McIntyre will put the WWE World Championship at stake against Bobby Lashley at WWE Backlash.

The current world champion of WWE, Drew McIntyre, has had all kinds of rivals. From kings like King corbin even beasts like Brock Lesnar, not forgetting also about his last rival who was not easy as he is “The Monday Night Messiah”, Seth Rollins. After all this list, it has been announced who will be the next opponent of Drew McIntyre for the next pay-per-view of WWE Backlash.

“The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley will have a starting opportunity at the next event WWE Backlash against Drew McIntyre for the world championship of WWE. It has been 13 years since Bobby lashley had his last bout for the world title of WWE, and this would be a long-awaited moment for him after a long wait. On the other hand, for Drew McIntyre we are not far behind, since Lashley He is a great fighter who the champion would like to defend his title to demonstrate that he is providing a great reign to the WWE Universe.

We remember that during the last episode of the red mark of WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre have had the first shock of sparks and just a few minutes ago, the WWE It did not take long to want to announce the combat as an officer.

Then we leave you with the tweet where the combat is made official for WWE Backlash:

. @ DMcIntyreWWE will put the #WWEChampionship on the line against @fightbobby at #WWEBacklash! https://t.co/JRct8MjooA – WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2020

WWE Backlash It will be held on June 14 and will be available on the WWE Network to follow him live.

Will Bobby Lashley reach the level Drew McIntyre is at after having been chasing him for a long time?

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish.