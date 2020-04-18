Drew McIntyre will respond to Seth Rollins on WWE RAW. WWE has announced that the champion will give a response after Rollins’ attack last Monday.

Drew McIntyre to respond to Seth Rollins at WWE RAW

Last week after the victory of Drew McIntyre on Andrade In a champion versus champion match we saw how Seth Rollins appeared out of nowhere and attacked the champion with a stomp that left the Scottish fighter lying on the canvas.

Now it has been known that next Monday, Drew McIntyre, will respond to the acts committed by Seth Rollins, in what seems clear that it will be the challenge to a fight for the title in the next PPV Money in the Bank that will take place on May 10.

Recall that Drew McIntyre took the WWE Championship after beating Brock Lesnar on the second night of Wrestlemania 36 held on April 5 at the Performance Center.

In addition to Drew McIntyre’s response to next Monday’s show, we also have announced three qualifying matches for the Money in the Bank men’s match to be held at WWE offices in Stanford.

The combats that we will be able to see are those of Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy, MVP vs. Apollo Crews and that of Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.