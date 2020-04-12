Drew McIntyre thanks The Rock for believing in him during a difficult time.

The current world champion of WWE, Drew McIntyre, has had the opportunity to speak to TMZ Sports and has publicly released its thanks to The rock for believing in him during a difficult time in WWE.

Last year in July, The rock declared the following words to TMZ Sports about who he thought the next big superstar of WWE:

I know there are a lot of guys who are working very hard. I have spent a lot of time with Roman lately. I was with him last week talking about who has potential and who doesn’t. I personally like it Drew McIntyre. I think he has a great look and incredible development, and especially if he continues to grow on his own and manages to connect with the audience, which is the most important thing.

After these words of The Rock, Drew McIntyre commented the following:

It was very interesting when The Rock was asked about who would be the next great superstar of WWE, and replied that it would be Drew McIntyre. If you see what I was doing at the time, I was doing nothing. I was not showing my personality, as I have been doing over the past few months. He wasn’t on a winning streak and he pointed at me. It is interesting in guys like Vince McMahon and The rock when they see something in someone that others don’t see. I want to thank you for seeing that in me. Okay, these people who have believed in me have a lot of influence in the entertainment industry.

Do you agree with what The Rock said about Drew McIntyre?

