After winning the WWE Championship last Sunday at night 2 of WrestleMania 36, ​​Drew McIntyre is beginning to look to his future rivals.

Drew McIntyre talks about his possible fight with Tyson Fury

In the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, The Big Show was the first challenger to face the Scotsman, but he was defeated. Now that he has successfully defended his title, McIntyre says he hopes to defend him against anyone who faces him. .

One of those potential challengers is Tyson Fury. The two men exchanged comments via social media, which ended with Fury accepting McIntyre’s challenge to confront him “anytime, anywhere, anywhere.” McIntyre commented on the matter during his interview with The Bump.

The brand new WWE champion stated:

Apparently Tyson Fury and I are in a fiefdom. Fury is asking me for a fight. “I want the world to know that our superstars have priority over him. But if he keeps pushing him, I’ll rip his head off when things get back to normal. «

Panel The Bump He asked about how he started his dispute with Tyson Fury.

“It started with Fury giving his predictions and mentioning that he thinks he was going to beat me, but that he could crush me and that I would be champion.”

McIntyre tried to summarize:

I don’t know his exact words, because I didn’t pay attention to him. Many people told me through text messages and social media, informing me what Tyson Fury said before WrestleMania. “ After winning the title, I was on TalkSport, which is the UK’s biggest sports show, and it came up. During the show, I said, “If I ever came to that, I’d face it for the title and beat it. He answered that and took it personally. «Number 1, he started it,. Number 2, as I said before, our superstars have priority, because they deserve it and have worked for it. And number three, if you want the fight, that’s fine. If you want it in the UK, that’s fine. I do not care. He has the most dangerous fists in the business. What are you going to do when you knock it down and it’s lying on the mat?

Tyson Fury has not been on WWE programming since WWE Crown Jewel in October last year, when he defeated Braun Strowman.

