WWE Money In The Bank: Drew McIntyre retains the WWE Championship

In WWE Money In The Bank, Drew McIntyre defeats Seth Rollins and retains the WWE Championship. After a powerful Claymore, McIntyre takes the victory against Monday Night Messiah.

WWE World Championship Fight: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

With you, The Monday Night Messiah pic.twitter.com/q6gehKAHNy – Planeta Wrestling (Lucha Libre and WWE) (@Planeta_Wrest) May 11, 2020

The combat begins very evenly on the part of the two fighters to the point where Seth Rollins send out of the ring to Drew McIntyre. Seth Rollins gives his opponent several knee strikes against the commentators ‘table and then Drew catches him with a belly to belly suplex to throw him against the commentators’ table. The fighters return to the ring, and Drew has a chance to dominate the match. Drew continues with the belly to belly suplex and prepares the Claymore kick, but Rollins resists and tries to escape by leaving the ring. Rollins tries to launch himself with some springboard knee strike but Drew catches him in the air to apply a spinebuster to him. Drew tries the future shock DDT, but Seth does not allow it, dodges it, gives him an enzyme kick and finishes it off with a superkick. Seth covers his rival and the account is at 2. Seth climbs on the third rope and launches with a Frog Splash. Rollins makes the decision to cover his rival, but the count reaches 2. Seth gets out of the ring and goes to find a chair, which he wants to use in the fight against Drew. Rollins thinks about it a second time, knocks over the chair, interrupts Drew and places Rollins in the corner.

At the corner, Rollins reverses Drew with a suplex and ends the falcon arrow. From one moment to the next, Drew reverses the combat situation and applies a future DDT shock. Back at the heights, Drew throws Rollins from the third rope, tries the claymore kick but Seth prevents it with a superkick. Rollins tries the stomp, but the count reaches 2. Seth doesn’t know what to do, but … Awesome! Superkick for Drew, fall on the ropes and claymore kick! 1 2 and 3!

RESULT: Drew McIntyre defeats Seth Rollins to retain the WWE World Title at Money In The Bank 2020.

#MITB Drew McIntyre defeats Seth Rollins and retains the WWE Championship pic.twitter.com/vABxROX5og – Planeta Wrestling (Lucha Libre and WWE) (@Planeta_Wrest) May 11, 2020

