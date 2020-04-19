Drew McIntyre remembers what was going through his head as he faced Brock Lesnar in his WrestleMania 36 match

After winning the WWE Championship, Drew McIntyre He made sure to inform the fans, who were looking around the world, that he could feel their support.

He did this by looking directly at the camera before the show was over. In WWE, superstars are not supposed to make direct contact with the camera because they break the fourth wall. During that moment, McIntyre was too happy to fully think about it.

“I don’t think the superstars plan what they are going to do in the big moments. I certainly didn’t. It’s about feeling the moment. “The emotions of the fans affect our emotions. Entering the fight with Lesnar, it was strange to be in the back because the crowd was not heard. But as soon as my music played, I was focused. I went out and then Brock came out. I looked him into his eyes. He is a terrifying man. He was focused and ready to go. No matter the situation, he was ready to fight, and so was I. That was my favorite moment; when we looked into each other’s eyes If you could have read my mind, I thought, ‘If you’re going to do something fun, Brock, I’ll let you do it right now.’ Then we had the fight.

Drew McIntyre continued:

I resisted 3 F5 and that was making him more and more angry. Apply three Claymore and I beat Brock Lesnar in five minutes. And then it was when I had a personal moment. You can’t see that our Superstars have those personal moments due to the adrenaline rush of the fans. You don’t have that moment until you get back to the hotel. When you are in the hotel and you are alone, you have that real emotion. But, the WWE Universe was able to share that personal moment with me. As I knelt over Brock Lesnar, I realized: ‘Oh yes, there are millions of people watching right now.

Breaking the fourth wall

The WWE champion spoke of the moment when he broke the fourth wall:

So I saw the camera, and we’re not supposed to look at the camera because it’s called breaking the fourth wall. But, at the time, I wanted the world to know that I am grateful that you supported me. On my trip, I wanted to thank you for choosing WWE and stop thinking about the pandemic during that weekend. When I looked at the camera, I was on the ropes and said, ‘They’re here with me right now. That was not the plan, but this is how I felt. I’m glad they kept it, because I wanted to say every word.

