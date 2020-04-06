Drew McIntyre defeats Brock Lesnar and is crowned new WWE Champion at WWE WrestleMania 36

Drew McIntyre defeats Brock Lesnar in the WWE WrestleMania 36 main event and is crowned new WWE champion at the event’s closing. We leave you the narration of the combat below:

Brutal attack from Brock Lesnar !!!!!

McIntyre applies a Claymore to him. 1,2 and the account stops. Two consecutive German suplexs for McIntyre !!!!

F5 for McIntyre but the count only reaches 1.

Second F5 but the account stops at 2 !!!!!!!!!!

Brock Lesnar can’t believe it, Drew gets up and approaches the ropes, the champion again applies the F5 to him.

1,2 and by little. Drew survives.

Lesnar is back on the F5, but McIntyre surprises with a Claymore.

Again McIntyre applies the Claymore !!!!!!!!!!!!!

Third Claymore for Brock Lesnar !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

McIntyre covers Lesnar. 1,2,3

We have a new champion, we have a new champion !!!!!!!!!!!!!

Finally Drew McIntyre fulfills his destiny, he is the new WWE champion !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

An atypical WrestleMania ends, held without an audience due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A WrestleMania that has left us the following results:

Charlotte Flair becomes NXT champion after defeating Rhea Ripley.

Aleister Black defeats Bobby Lashley.

Otis defeats Dolph Ziggler.

Edge defeats Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Man.

The Street Profits retain the RAW tag team championships.

Bayley retains the SmackDown women’s championship.

Bray Wyatt defeats John Cena in a Firefly Fun House match.

Drew McIntyre is crowned the WWE Champion.

