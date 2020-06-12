WWE World Champion Drew McIntyre talks about settling pending accounts with Brock Lesnar.

This week the team of Wrestling planet has had the opportunity to interview several superstars from WWE during the international press conferences for the media held by the company. The first superstar was one of the main faces of WWE Backlash, Randy Orton, and on the other hand we also had another of the crucial protagonists of the next pay-per-view that will take place this Sunday, the current world champion of WWE, Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre will defend its world title from WWE against Bobby lashley in WWE Backlash, and it has been several months since he defeated Brock Lesnar in WrestleMania 36. During the last press conference for the media, our team was able to ask him if his rivalry with Lesnar is finished or could continue in the future.

Next, we leave you with the words of the world champion of WWE, Drew McIntyre:

PW: Hey Drew, how are you?

Drew: Well buddy, how are you?

PW: Fantastic, thank you very much. We want to thank you for your time with us today. On Sunday you face Bobby Lashley for the WWE World Title at Backlash. But since you have become a champion you have had rivals like Seth Rollins or Brock Lesnar, talking about the latter, do you think your rivalry against Brock Lesnar has ended or may continue in the future? As for example in SummerSlam.

Drew: You never know, when you’re talking about Brock Lesnar… He comes and goes, you never know when he will appear. In Money In The Bank Last year, the music played, appeared, and won the match. I didn’t expect that to happen, and I don’t think anyone did. I am prepared to Brock Lesnar, when we had our combat in Wrestlemania it was a unique situation. Lesnar he dominates most of his opponents until the end of combat and then defeats them. Hopefully, I overpowered him and defeated him in 5 minutes. And I assume that with the latter you will have a reason to look for me again. Before this I think; “very good Brock Lesnar, I’m waiting. I will defeat you this time in 4 minutes. »

PW: Thank you very much, Drew.

Drew: Thank you.

Audio of the interview:

