Drew Gulak has been released from his WWE contract

Gulak’s firing was first speculated this afternoon when his profile was moved to the Alumni section of WWE.com. Although the dismissal has not been publicly announced, sources tell us that, in fact, they have released him from his contract.

Drew Gulak joined WWE in 2016 at the WWE Cruiserweight Classic Tournament and has been used as part of the cruiserweight division for most of his career.

The 33-year-old wrestler’s last bout in WWE aired on Friday night on SmackDown against Daniel Bryan in the first round of the vacant Intercontinental Title tournament. He had also been working with Bryan recently and acting as his trainer, even holding the gimnick recently this afternoon on social media.

The former cruiserweight champion wrote on his Twitter account:

Yes, #ThanksYouBryan! 🙏 A tournament requires great strength. Today let’s work on our shoulders with what I like to call #Gulakmetrics! You can do this simple exercise anywhere! All you need is an immovable object.

Career in WWE

During his WWE career, Gulak managed to win the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, defeating Tony Nese in the Stomping Grounds event. He had successful defenses in Summer Slam (against Oney Lorcan) and Clash of Champions (against Lince Dorado and Humberto Carrillo). After 108 days of reign, he was defeated by Lio Rush on WWE NXT. After his stint at NXT he was taken to SmackDown where he served as Daniel Bryan’s coach until his contract release.

