Drew Gulak is a former cruiserweight champion and has consolidated his place in the main cast as one of the best athletes in the ring as well. While Drew Gulak was initially treated as a comedy character after his SmackDown debut, his brief rivalry and later alliance with former WWE champion Daniel Bryan have given his career a new life, saving him from warning, and even We could assure of the recent wave of layoffs.

Drew Gulak has recently re-signed with WWE after leaving the company for a short time due to the expiration of his contract. The fact that the company did its best to bring Gulak back shows how much faith they have in him.

Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak are not only partners on screen, but they also share great mutual respect in backstage. While speaking in a recent interview with Newsweek, Gulak gave interesting details about Daniel Bryan.

[Bryan es] amazing. He is a great person, “said Drew.” He is passionate about wrestling. If there is someone as passionate about fighting as I am, it is him. We can talk about it non-stop and our passion never doubts. Someone like AJ Styles, I feel that their passion is somewhat wavering, that it is the dichotomy of the two people. Bryan has been great to work with. (WrestlingInc)

Drew Gulak: The Next Intercontinental Champion?

Drew Gulak is getting a shot at the AJ Styles Intercontinental Championship. Asked how he feels about having this opportunity, the former 205 Live star says he is elated and eager to become the next Intercontinental Champion.

He’s a crazy man, I keep thinking about it. The Intercontinental Championship has always been a highly prestigious title, especially among older wrestling fans. People who love show sports and what surrounds it. I’ve always been a fan of it. I think of Shawn Michaels and Razor Ramon fighting for the Intercontinental Championship and seeing how he gained prestige. Now, I have my first chance on SmackDown. This is huge for me personally.

Drew Gulak has worked very hard over the years and has shown how talented he is, both in the ring and at the microphone. Hopefully, great things await you.

