Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell added to UFC 263

January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Drew Dober reacts following his first round TKO victory against Nasrat Haqparast during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After canceling their fight just hours UFC Vegas 22, Brad Riddell already has his next commitment defined. The New Zealander will face Drew dober at UFC 263.

The match was confirmed by MMA Junkie the afternoon of this Sunday.

Dober, will try to overcome his last defeat. The fighter of Elevation Fight Team comes from being finalized by Islam Makhachev on UFC 259. The defeat ended a three-win streak. Drew stands out for his balance both standing and on the canvas, with 10 wins per KO / TKO and 6 by way of completion.

Riddell I was going to face Gregor gillespie on UFC Vegas 22, but his combat was removed by protocols related to COVID-19. The native of Auckland he’s on a six-win streak, with three inside the Octagon. In his last fight, he beat Alex Da Silva by unanimous decision in UFC 253.

UFC 263 It will be held on June 12 in a place to be defined.