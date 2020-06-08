The quarterback of the New Orleans Saints, Drew Brees He has apologized for the comments he made in an interview regarding his opposition to the knee of Colin Kaepernick during the national anthem of United States. Now his wife has also apologized, saying “we are the problem.”

Brittany Brees shared those words in a post Instagram Saturday along with a Bible verse and two quotes from Martin Luther King, Jr., including one that said: “In the end we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”

“Saying ‘I disagree with disrespecting the flag’, now I understand that I am also saying that I do not understand what the problem really is, I do not understand why you are fighting, and I am not willing to listen to you because of our preconceived notions of what that flag means to us, “he wrote Brittany Brees in a long post shared on the couple’s page.

Her husband was invited Wednesday in an interview with Yahoo to speak about the protests and protests of the former quarterback of the NFL Kaepernick, who quietly knelt during the anthem before games to raise awareness of police brutality and racial injustice.

“I will never agree that no one disrespects the flag of the United States,” he said. Drew Brees during the interview, adding that the national anthem reminds him of his grandparents, who served in the armed forces during World War II.

After the comments were issued, the pin was criticized on social media by high-profile athletes, including Lebron James, and some of his teammates. The protesters who marched in New Orleans Last week they also chanted curses.

“White America is not listening,” his wife wrote at the apology stand Saturday. “We are not actively seeking racial bias.”

Drew Brees He apologized for his remarks last week in an Instagram post, saying his comments were “callous and completely missed the mark.”

He also apologized in a video posted to Instagram, and wrote a letter to the president. Donald trump on social media saying “I realize this is not an issue about the American flag” after the president said on Twitter on Friday Brees should not have returned his original comments.