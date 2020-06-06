Drew Brees He replied to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, who criticized him for having apologized for his statements on Wednesday.

Through his Instagram, the Saints quarterback posted: “Dear President Trump, through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders of the black community, I realize that this is not a problem with American flag. Never have been. We can no longer use the flag to alienate people or distract them from the real problems facing our black communities. “

To @realdonaldtrump Through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders in the black community, I realize this is not an issue about the American flag. It has never been. We can no longer use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the real issues that face our black communities. We did this back in 2017, and regretfully I brought it back with my comments this week. We must stop talking about the flag and shift our attention to the real issues of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial & prison reform. We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s history! If not now, then when? We as a white community need to listen and learn from the pain and suffering of our black communities. We must acknowledge the problems, identify the solutions, and then put this into action. The black community cannot do it alone. This will require all of us. A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on Jun 5, 2020 at 7:10 pm PDT

Two days ago, Brees commented: “I will never agree with someone who disrespects the flag of the United States or our country. Let me tell you what I see, what I feel, when I listen to our anthem or when I see our flag: I imagine my two grandparents, who were in World War II, one in the Army and the other in the Navy. They both risked their lives to protect our country, try to do it, and our world a better place. ”

On Thursday, he apologized on social media and, this Friday, Trump criticized him for changing his opinion. “I am a huge admirer of Drew Brees. I think he is one of the greatest quarterbacks, but he should not have retracted his initial stance on honoring our magnificent flag. The OLD GLORY should be venerated, appreciated and praised, “wrote the president.

“We did it in 2017, and unfortunately I brought it with my comments this week. We must stop talking about the flag and focus our attention on the real problems of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial and prison reform. We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s history! If not now, then when? ”Brees replied to Trump.

“We as a white community need to listen and learn from the pain and suffering of our black communities. We must recognize the problems, identify the solutions, and then put this into practice. The black community cannot do it alone. This will require everyone. ”

Read also: Donald Trump criticizes Drew Brees for having retracted