Drew Bress He has become the world’s most caring athlete in the fight against the coronavirus. NFL New Orleans Saints player has donated 5 million dollars, almost five times more than Messi or Cristiano, for the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both Drew Brees and his wife Brittany they promised to donate five million dollars to help the fight in the United States to control and eradicate the coronavirus pandemic in the state of Louisiana, making the Saints player the world athlete who has donated the most money so far to combat the effects of Covid -2019.

In the announcement they made through social networks, the Brees couple indicated that the donation will be for the state of Louisiana, where they reside and that it has also been one of the most affected by the coronavirus.

A record donation

Both Drew Brees and his wife followed throughout the day on Friday through all the media and social networks encouraging their followers and “All members of the community to do our part, keep hope and overcome this together”.

Drew Bress insisted that they seek above all feed children in meal programs, older people and families in need. He added that marriage will continue to do this “for as long as it takes,” since New Orleans is considered one of the epicenters of the disease in the south of the country.

The Brees family’s five million donation is the largest by a professional athlete, one of the largest during this pandemic and one of the most recent of the Brees family. National Football League (NFL), which already exceeds $ 40 million.