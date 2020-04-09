The star quarterback of the Saints from New Orleans, Drew Brees, He participated on Wednesday in the television program “The Ellen Show” and said that now more than ever the American people needed sports.

Brees spoke about the possibility of playing in empty stadiums, saying that he had never thought about the idea of play without fans and that it would be “really weird”.

The historic quarterback of the NFL He said, “From the time I started playing soccer from Texas high school, college in Big Ten, to games now in the Superdome, you are used to those noisy, electric environments,” Brees said.

“And I think it would be really weird. Maybe you just click and you’re in the zone.”

Brees He reiterated that the presence of the fans is essential and that every athlete needs to feel when competing.

“Where the fans really help is when they hit you and knock you down and you wonder what happened, you just hear the sound of the fans and they usually tell you if the ball was complete or not,” Brees explained.

“If they are not, obviously we miss it. But it would be really weird. I hope we don’t have to experience that and we can get back to normal.”

Brees insisted that the most important thing of all was still control of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our commitment and support with health and government authorities must be complete, while also looking for ways to help those who need it most at all times now,” added Brees.

In addition, Brees also admitted that he was eager to return to the field this fall and compete against his new rival in the National Conference South Division (NFC), legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

“Yes, well, the division improved a bit, didn’t it?” Brees said with a smile when asked about Brady, the new big signing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brees and his wife, Brittany, discussed a variety of issues with host Ellen DeGeneres, including homeschooling her four children and her promise of $ 5 million to help the state of Louisiana overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

