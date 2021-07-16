Drew Barrymore tries to flirt with Leonardo DiCaprio on Instagram



Drew Barrymore.

It seems that drew Barrymore has not found out that Leonardo Dicaprio He has been in a romantic relationship with the young actress and model for three years Camila morrone. Or maybe he is up to date, but he does not care in the least because this week the protagonist of ‘Charlie’s Angels’ has left a comment full of ulterior motives in one of the publications that the famous interpreter has made on his Instagram account warning of the effects of climate change.

“You should be the only one hot, and not our planet“Drew assured him in reaction to a United Nations graphic that Leo shared to show predictions about rising temperatures in the near future.

Although at the moment he has not received any response, that has not discouraged Drew, who shortly after leaving his original message returned to the load to add: “Thank you for always being a pioneer in saving the Earth“.

Since she separated from the father of her two daughters five years ago, the actress has tried several dating apps without much luck and everything indicates that she would also have been encouraged to use social networks, as many other celebrities do, to search for potential interests loving.