Drafting AN / AL

6 hours ago

Dr. Denise Dresser affirms that believing in the federal government’s strategy to stop the expansion of Covid-19 is already an act of faith, since it is considering that Mexico is different from other countries with more resources and that reacted earlier to the pandemic, although He recognizes that there are things that are being done well, such as work stoppages in schools and activities in Mexico City, in addition to the launch of Susana Distancia.

