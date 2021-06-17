Dressed with flowers, Maribel Guardia shows off her great beauty | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful model, conductive Y Costa Rican singer Maribel Guardia has shown an excellent talent to model the clothing sets that you sent her home to promote.

That’s right, the also actress changed the camera a bit TV by a professional camera with whom she has managed to share beautiful clothing sets for the store that I trust her to become her ambassador.

On this occasion with his 61 years he modeled to create this piece of entertainment in a dress with flowers while she was accompanied by her two little dogs, ensuring that behind a successful person there are some pets that support them and give them all their love.

In the photograph we can see how good the dress looks in addition to wearing some sneakers red color while sitting on one of the benches in her cute house where she does most of the photo shoots.

Her post so far has reached more than 19,000 people who liked her and commented on how much they liked the photo as well as congratulating her on her new stage as a clothing influencer.

Of course, Maribel misses the Televisa forum a bit, so she recently visited with her colleagues today who were congratulating her on her birthday which happened just a few weeks ago.

He was also sharing how happy he is to have added another year to his life full of experiences and accomplished goals, as well as having many more goals ahead to meet.

As you surely know, Maribel has her own home gym set up so she can exercise anytime she feels like doing something she does practically every day to stay healthy and young.

In her united that we will continue to bring the best photographs and new publications of Maribel Guardia who has now become an Internet star and who does not stop pampering her faithful base of followers who are there to support her in everything she uploads.