Dressed in white, Carolina Sandoval ‘got married’ on the beach and walked to the ‘altar’ again

The ex-driver ‘Tell me what you know’, Carolina Sandoval, made a very emotional transmission from the beach and in the company of her loved ones and close friends, to celebrate nothing more and nothing less than her years of union with her husband Nick hernandez. That’s how it is, “The Poisonous” renewed marriage vows with the father of second daughter, Amalia victoria, who was in charge of delivering the alliances to the couple.

Dressed in white and walking towards the altar that they made in front of the sea, the ex-talent of Telemundo celebrated one of the most important days of his life. Barbara Camila she wore the tail of ‘the bride’ while the guests watched her as if it were the first time. In the end, Nick She was waiting for her and, the priest chosen by both, made the ceremony official, which of course concluded with an emotional and warm kiss.

“I can’t explain happiness to you… In the 1st photo I was showing you my tail of the dress that I dreamed designed by my beautiful Juan Fernando Mendoza from Venezuela for the world. In the 2nd photo I am showing you my bridal headdress and / or tiara proposed for this look of my beloved @johanjimenezofficial from Colombia to the world. In the 3rd photo I share my #cake by @divinedelicaciescakes, a true work of art, really to celebrate these 6 years of love from Cuba to the world… By the way which is your favorite ?? photo taken by the wonderful International @rafaelarevalophotograp #weddingplanner @indirafodorplanner Los Leo… “, was the message with which “The Poisonous” published the first photographs of the celebration.

The Mrs. Amalia, mother of the journalist, approached the couple and gave them as always beautiful words of love with her respective hug. “This is very nice, but the important thing is to stay united, fighting or not, always united, that’s the important thing.” It is noted that both mentioned the deceased father of Sandovalbecause they made a gesture of looking at the sky and raising their arms. Let us remember that the Venezuelan’s father was always a very important pillar for the family.

Without a doubt, this was a very important moment for Carolina sandoval And for all the family. It could not be expected that the television presenter herself would share it with those who follow her day by day through her Instagram and above all of their “Live”. So, many congratulations to the couple and may they continue to celebrate their love from time to time.