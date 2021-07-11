Dressed in lilac Mia Khalifa shows up for flirty session

Dressed in lilac Mia Khalifa shows up for flirty shoot | Instagram

Those who have had the opportunity to meet Mia Khalifa in person will know that the former actress and now recognized model She is quite cheerful in her sessions, proof of this she gave us a video where she appears in a photo shoot.

Over the years Mia khalifa She managed to go from being a famous adult film actress to a renowned model and also a businesswoman.

Today he constantly gives us some photos of some of his projects, of course without neglecting his flirtatious way of posing in front of a camera and conquering pupils with his huge charms.

Also converted into a celebrity of social networks, for Mia Khalifa it has been easy to fall in love again and again with Internet users with her charms and personality.

Despite the fact that in its most recent photoshoot She was wearing an outfit that completely covered her figure, just seeing her gaze was enough for some to sigh again just by looking at her.

Wearing pants known as “elephant foot” for the width of the legs and a top with wide sleeves of satin fabric.

Khalifa was wearing a fairly high and striking hairstyle, he was posing for a brand with which he is collaborating for sure in a few days he will surprise us with something more striking than just clothes.